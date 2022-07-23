What role does cAMP play in transcription of lac operon genes? What role does CAP play in transcription of lac operon genes?
Consider the transcription of genes of the lac operon under two conditions: (1) when both glucose and lactose are present and (2) when glucose is absent and lactose is present. Describe the comparative levels of transcription of lac operon genes under these conditions, and explain the molecular basis for the difference.
How would a cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein affect transcriptional control of the lac operon?
Explain the circumstances under which attenuation of operon gene expression is advantageous to a bacterial organism. Would you expect attenuation to be found in a single-celled eukaryote? In a multicelled eukaryote?
Describe the lytic and lysogenic life cycles of λ bacteriophage. What roles do λ repressor and Cro protein play in controlling transcription from PR and PRM, and how are these roles linked to lysis and lysogeny?
Define antisense RNA, and describe how it affects the translation of a complementary mRNA. Why is it more advantageous to the organism to stop translation initiation than to inactivate or destroy the gene product after it is produced?
Attenuation of trp operon transcription is controlled by the formation of stem-loop structures in mRNA. The attenuation function can be disrupted by mutations that alter the sequence of repeat DNA regions 1 to 4 and prevent the formation of mRNA stem loops. Describe the likely effects on attenuation of each of the following mutations under the conditions specified.