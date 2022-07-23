Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 14
Chapter 12, Problem 14
Chapter 12, Problem 14

Define antisense RNA, and describe how it affects the translation of a complementary mRNA. Why is it more advantageous to the organism to stop translation initiation than to inactivate or destroy the gene product after it is produced?

1
Antisense RNA is a single-stranded RNA molecule that is complementary to a specific mRNA strand. It binds to the mRNA through base pairing, forming a double-stranded RNA structure.
When antisense RNA binds to its complementary mRNA, it prevents the ribosome from accessing the mRNA. This blocks translation initiation, effectively stopping the production of the corresponding protein.
Stopping translation initiation using antisense RNA is advantageous because it conserves cellular resources. Producing a protein requires energy and raw materials, so preventing its synthesis avoids unnecessary expenditure.
Inactivating or destroying the gene product after it is produced is less efficient because the cell has already invested energy and resources into synthesizing the protein. This approach also requires additional mechanisms to degrade or modify the protein, which can further strain cellular resources.
By using antisense RNA to block translation initiation, the organism can regulate gene expression more precisely and efficiently, ensuring that proteins are only produced when needed and avoiding wasteful production.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antisense RNA

Antisense RNA is a strand of RNA that is complementary to a specific mRNA molecule. It binds to the mRNA, forming a double-stranded RNA complex that prevents the mRNA from being translated into a protein. This mechanism is a form of gene regulation, allowing cells to control protein synthesis in response to various signals.
Translation Inhibition

Translation inhibition refers to the process of preventing the synthesis of proteins from mRNA. Antisense RNA achieves this by binding to the target mRNA, blocking ribosome access and thus halting translation initiation. This is crucial for regulating gene expression and ensuring that proteins are produced only when needed.
Advantages of Stopping Translation Initiation

Stopping translation initiation is often more advantageous than inactivating or destroying a gene product because it allows for a rapid response to changing cellular conditions. By preventing the production of unnecessary proteins, the organism conserves energy and resources. Additionally, this method avoids the potential accumulation of misfolded or harmful proteins that could occur if the gene product were produced and then inactivated.
