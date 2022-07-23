Transcription Control from PM and PRM

PM and PRM are promoters that regulate the transcription of genes involved in the lytic and lysogenic cycles. PM drives the expression of genes necessary for the lytic cycle, while PRM is responsible for the maintenance of the lysogenic state by promoting λ repressor production. The interplay between these promoters, influenced by the levels of λ repressor and Cro protein, is crucial for determining whether the bacteriophage will undergo lysis or establish lysogeny.