Differences in Gene Regulation between Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Prokaryotes, such as bacteria, often utilize simpler and more direct mechanisms like attenuation for gene regulation, while eukaryotes have more complex regulatory systems involving multiple layers, including chromatin structure and RNA processing. Consequently, attenuation is generally not found in single-celled or multicellular eukaryotes, as their gene expression regulation is more intricate and does not rely on such mechanisms.