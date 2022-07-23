Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 11

Explain the circumstances under which attenuation of operon gene expression is advantageous to a bacterial organism. Would you expect attenuation to be found in a single-celled eukaryote? In a multicelled eukaryote?

Understand the concept of attenuation: Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism used by bacteria to control gene expression, particularly in operons involved in amino acid biosynthesis, such as the trp operon in E. coli.
Identify the circumstances for attenuation: Attenuation is advantageous when a bacterial organism needs to quickly respond to changes in the availability of amino acids. It allows the organism to fine-tune gene expression based on the immediate needs for amino acid synthesis.
Consider the mechanism: In bacteria, attenuation involves the formation of a transcriptional terminator structure in the mRNA, which halts transcription when the end product (e.g., tryptophan) is abundant.
Evaluate the presence in single-celled eukaryotes: Attenuation is not typically found in single-celled eukaryotes because they have more complex regulatory mechanisms, such as alternative splicing and RNA interference, to control gene expression.
Assess the presence in multicelled eukaryotes: In multicelled eukaryotes, attenuation is unlikely to be a common mechanism due to the presence of even more sophisticated regulatory systems, including epigenetic modifications and extensive post-transcriptional regulation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation in Gene Regulation

Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotes, particularly in bacteria, that allows for the premature termination of transcription based on the availability of specific metabolites. This process enables bacteria to quickly adjust gene expression in response to environmental changes, optimizing resource use and energy efficiency.
Trp Attenuation

Operons

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing for coordinated expression of genes that often encode proteins with related functions. In bacteria, operons facilitate efficient regulation of metabolic pathways, enabling rapid responses to changes in nutrient availability or environmental conditions.
Arabinose Operon

Differences in Gene Regulation between Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Prokaryotes, such as bacteria, often utilize simpler and more direct mechanisms like attenuation for gene regulation, while eukaryotes have more complex regulatory systems involving multiple layers, including chromatin structure and RNA processing. Consequently, attenuation is generally not found in single-celled or multicellular eukaryotes, as their gene expression regulation is more intricate and does not rely on such mechanisms.
Review of Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CAP binding site in the lac promoter is the location of positive regulation of gene expression for the operon. Identify what binds at this site to produce positive regulation, under what circumstances binding occurs, and how binding exerts a positive effect.

Textbook Question

What role does cAMP play in transcription of lac operon genes? What role does CAP play in transcription of lac operon genes?

Textbook Question

How would a cap⁻ mutation that produces an inactive CAP protein affect transcriptional control of the lac operon?

Textbook Question

Consider the transcription of genes of the lac operon under two conditions: (1) when both glucose and lactose are present and (2) when glucose is absent and lactose is present. Describe the comparative levels of transcription of lac operon genes under these conditions, and explain the molecular basis for the difference.

Textbook Question

Describe the lytic and lysogenic life cycles of λ bacteriophage. What roles do λ repressor and Cro protein play in controlling transcription from PR and PRM, and how are these roles linked to lysis and lysogeny?

Textbook Question

Define antisense RNA, and describe how it affects the translation of a complementary mRNA. Why is it more advantageous to the organism to stop translation initiation than to inactivate or destroy the gene product after it is produced?

