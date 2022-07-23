Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 4a
Chapter 12, Problem 4a

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an operon: An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory sequences. It is a key feature in prokaryotic gene regulation.
Define an inducible operon: An inducible operon is typically off and requires the presence of an inducer molecule to activate transcription. The lac operon in E. coli is a classic example.
Define a repressible operon: A repressible operon is typically on and can be turned off when a corepressor molecule binds to the repressor protein. The trp operon in E. coli is a classic example.
Compare the transcription-regulating DNA sequences: Both types of operons have a promoter (where RNA polymerase binds) and an operator (where a repressor protein binds). However, in inducible operons, the operator is bound by a repressor that is inactivated by an inducer, while in repressible operons, the operator is bound by a repressor that is activated by a corepressor.
Summarize the differences: Inducible operons are regulated by the presence of an inducer that removes repression, allowing transcription to occur. Repressible operons are regulated by the presence of a corepressor that enhances repression, preventing transcription.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Operon Structure

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing coordinated regulation of gene expression. In prokaryotes, operons can be classified as inducible or repressible based on how they respond to environmental signals. Understanding the basic structure of operons is essential for analyzing their regulatory mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon

Inducible Operon

An inducible operon is typically off but can be turned on in response to an inducer molecule. This mechanism allows the cell to respond to specific environmental changes, such as the presence of a substrate that needs to be metabolized. The classic example is the lac operon, which is activated when lactose is present, enabling the transcription of genes necessary for lactose utilization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

Repressible Operon

A repressible operon is usually active but can be turned off by a repressor molecule, often in response to the accumulation of a product. This regulation helps maintain homeostasis by preventing the overproduction of certain metabolites. The trp operon is a well-known example, where the presence of tryptophan activates the repressor, inhibiting the transcription of genes involved in tryptophan synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Negative regulation

550
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Attenuation

517
views
Textbook Question
Why is it essential that bacterial cells be able to regulate the expression of their genes? What are the energetic and evolutionary advantages of regulated gene expression? Is the expression of all bacterial genes subject to regulated expression? Compare and contrast the difference between regulated gene expression and constitutive gene expression.
982
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.

566
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The organization of structural genes of the operon.

441
views
Textbook Question

The transcription of -galactosidase and permease is inducible in lac⁺ bacteria with a wild-type lac operon. Explain the mechanism by which lactose gains access to the cell to induce transcription of the genes.

659
views