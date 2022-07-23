Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Positive regulation
Positive regulation
Allostery
Negative regulation
Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.
The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.