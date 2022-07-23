Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 2h
Chapter 12, Problem 2h

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Negative regulation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transcriptional regulation: Transcriptional regulation refers to the control of gene expression at the level of transcription, where specific molecules influence whether a gene is transcribed into mRNA.
Define negative regulation: Negative regulation is a type of transcriptional regulation where a repressor protein binds to a specific DNA sequence, called the operator, to prevent RNA polymerase from transcribing the downstream genes.
Explain the mechanism of negative regulation: In negative regulation, the repressor protein is often activated by a specific molecule (e.g., a corepressor) or inactivated by another molecule (e.g., an inducer). When the repressor is active, it binds to the operator and blocks RNA polymerase from initiating transcription.
Provide an example: A classic example of negative regulation is the lac operon in *Escherichia coli*. In the absence of lactose, the lac repressor protein binds to the operator region of the lac operon, preventing transcription of the genes involved in lactose metabolism.
Summarize the importance: Negative regulation ensures that genes are only expressed when needed, conserving cellular resources and allowing the cell to respond to environmental changes efficiently.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcriptional Regulation

Transcriptional regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the transcription of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is produced. This process involves various proteins and regulatory elements that interact with DNA to either promote or inhibit the transcription of specific genes, thereby influencing cellular function and response to environmental changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Operon

An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements, allowing for coordinated expression of genes that often encode proteins with related functions. In prokaryotes, operons enable efficient regulation of gene expression in response to environmental conditions, exemplified by the lac operon, which is involved in lactose metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon

Negative Regulation

Negative regulation is a form of gene regulation where a repressor protein binds to a specific DNA sequence, inhibiting transcription by blocking RNA polymerase from accessing the promoter. This mechanism allows cells to prevent the expression of certain genes when they are not needed, such as the trp operon, which is repressed in the presence of sufficient tryptophan.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
GAL Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Promoter

561
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Positive regulation

716
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Allostery

673
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Attenuation

517
views
Textbook Question
Why is it essential that bacterial cells be able to regulate the expression of their genes? What are the energetic and evolutionary advantages of regulated gene expression? Is the expression of all bacterial genes subject to regulated expression? Compare and contrast the difference between regulated gene expression and constitutive gene expression.
982
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.

791
views