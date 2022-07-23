Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Attenuation
Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.
The organization of structural genes of the operon.
The transcription of -galactosidase and permease is inducible in lac⁺ bacteria with a wild-type lac operon. Explain the mechanism by which lactose gains access to the cell to induce transcription of the genes.
Is attenuation the product of an allosteric effect? Is attenuation the result of a transcriptional or a translational activity? Explain your answers.