Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 4b
Chapter 12, Problem 4b

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of an operon: An operon is a cluster of genes under the control of a single promoter and regulatory elements. It includes structural genes, a promoter, an operator, and regulatory genes that produce proteins influencing gene expression.
Define an inducible operon: An inducible operon is typically 'off' and requires the presence of an inducer molecule to activate transcription. The inducer binds to a repressor protein, causing a conformational change that prevents the repressor from binding to the operator, allowing RNA polymerase to transcribe the genes.
Define a repressible operon: A repressible operon is typically 'on' and actively transcribed. It is turned 'off' when a corepressor molecule binds to a repressor protein, enabling the repressor to bind to the operator and block transcription.
Compare the role of allosteric regulatory molecules: In an inducible operon, the allosteric regulatory molecule (inducer) inactivates the repressor, allowing transcription. In a repressible operon, the allosteric regulatory molecule (corepressor) activates the repressor, inhibiting transcription.
Summarize the key difference: The main difference lies in the action of the allosteric regulatory molecules. Inducible operons rely on an inducer to initiate transcription, while repressible operons rely on a corepressor to halt transcription.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Operons

Operons are clusters of genes under the control of a single promoter, allowing for coordinated regulation of gene expression in prokaryotes. They can be classified into two main types: inducible operons, which are activated in response to specific signals, and repressible operons, which are typically active but can be turned off when a specific molecule is present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon

Inducible Operons

Inducible operons, such as the lac operon, are usually off but can be turned on by the presence of an inducer molecule. This inducer often binds to a repressor protein, causing a conformational change that prevents the repressor from binding to the operator, thus allowing transcription of the downstream genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations

Repressible Operons

Repressible operons, like the trp operon, are typically active and can be turned off by a corepressor molecule. When the corepressor binds to the repressor protein, it activates the repressor, allowing it to bind to the operator and inhibit transcription, thus regulating gene expression based on the availability of specific metabolites.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Arabinose Operon
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Attenuation

517
views
Textbook Question
Why is it essential that bacterial cells be able to regulate the expression of their genes? What are the energetic and evolutionary advantages of regulated gene expression? Is the expression of all bacterial genes subject to regulated expression? Compare and contrast the difference between regulated gene expression and constitutive gene expression.
982
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.

791
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The organization of structural genes of the operon.

441
views
Textbook Question

The transcription of -galactosidase and permease is inducible in lac⁺ bacteria with a wild-type lac operon. Explain the mechanism by which lactose gains access to the cell to induce transcription of the genes.

659
views
Textbook Question

Is attenuation the product of an allosteric effect? Is attenuation the result of a transcriptional or a translational activity? Explain your answers.

439
views