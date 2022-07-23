Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 3
Chapter 12, Problem 3

Why is it essential that bacterial cells be able to regulate the expression of their genes? What are the energetic and evolutionary advantages of regulated gene expression? Is the expression of all bacterial genes subject to regulated expression? Compare and contrast the difference between regulated gene expression and constitutive gene expression.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that gene regulation in bacteria is crucial for adapting to changing environments, conserving energy, and ensuring survival.
Recognize that regulated gene expression allows bacteria to produce proteins only when needed, saving energy and resources, which is an evolutionary advantage.
Acknowledge that not all bacterial genes are subject to regulated expression; some are constitutively expressed, meaning they are constantly active to maintain essential cellular functions.
Compare regulated gene expression, which is controlled and responsive to environmental signals, with constitutive gene expression, which is constant and unchanging.
Explore examples of gene regulation mechanisms in bacteria, such as the lac operon, which is an inducible system that responds to the presence of lactose.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, allowing cells to respond to environmental changes and maintain homeostasis. In bacteria, this regulation is crucial for survival, as it enables them to conserve energy by only producing proteins when needed, thus optimizing their metabolic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:22
Review of Regulation

Energetic and Evolutionary Advantages

Regulated gene expression provides energetic advantages by preventing the unnecessary synthesis of proteins, which conserves resources and energy. Evolutionarily, it allows bacteria to adapt quickly to changing environments, enhancing their survival and reproductive success, as those that can efficiently regulate their gene expression are more likely to thrive.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:55
Overview

Constitutive vs. Regulated Gene Expression

Constitutive gene expression refers to genes that are continuously expressed regardless of environmental conditions, while regulated gene expression is responsive to specific signals. This distinction is vital for understanding bacterial adaptability; regulated genes can be turned on or off as needed, whereas constitutive genes maintain basic cellular functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Allostery

673
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Negative regulation

550
views
Textbook Question

Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:

Attenuation

517
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The transcription-regulating DNA sequences.

791
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.

566
views
Textbook Question

Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of

The organization of structural genes of the operon.

441
views