Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
RNA interference
What is meant by the term chromatin remodeling? Describe the importance of this process to transcription.
What general role does acetylation of histone protein amino acids play in the transcription of eukaryotic genes?
Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.
What are the roles of the Polycomb and Trithorax complexes in eukaryotic gene regulation?
Compare and contrast the transcriptional regulation of GAL genes in yeast with that of the lac genes in bacteria.