Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Silencer sequence action
Enhanceosome action
RNA interference
What general role does acetylation of histone protein amino acids play in the transcription of eukaryotic genes?
Describe the roles of writers, readers, and erasers in eukaryotic gene regulation.
Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.