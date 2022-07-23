Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 13, Problem 3

What is meant by the term chromatin remodeling? Describe the importance of this process to transcription.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define chromatin remodeling as the dynamic modification of chromatin architecture to allow access of condensed genomic DNA to the regulatory transcription machinery proteins, thereby controlling gene expression.
Explain that chromatin is composed of DNA wrapped around histone proteins forming nucleosomes, which can be tightly packed (heterochromatin) or loosely packed (euchromatin).
Describe how chromatin remodeling involves chemical modifications (such as acetylation, methylation) of histones or ATP-dependent repositioning of nucleosomes to change chromatin structure.
Discuss the importance of chromatin remodeling in transcription by highlighting that it regulates the accessibility of transcription factors and RNA polymerase to DNA, enabling or restricting gene expression.
Emphasize that without chromatin remodeling, genes in tightly packed chromatin would remain inaccessible, preventing transcription and proper cellular function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatin Structure

Chromatin is the complex of DNA and proteins, mainly histones, that package DNA into a compact, organized form within the nucleus. Its structure can be tightly packed (heterochromatin) or loosely packed (euchromatin), influencing gene accessibility and expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Chromatin Remodeling

Chromatin remodeling refers to dynamic modifications of chromatin architecture that alter nucleosome positioning or composition. This process makes specific DNA regions more or less accessible to transcription factors and RNA polymerase, thereby regulating gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Role of Chromatin Remodeling in Transcription

Chromatin remodeling is crucial for transcription because it enables the transcription machinery to access DNA sequences. By loosening chromatin structure, remodeling facilitates the binding of transcription factors and RNA polymerase, initiating and regulating gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

Silencer sequence action

464
views
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

Enhanceosome action

475
views
Textbook Question

Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:

RNA interference

610
views
Textbook Question

What general role does acetylation of histone protein amino acids play in the transcription of eukaryotic genes?

562
views
Textbook Question

Describe the roles of writers, readers, and erasers in eukaryotic gene regulation.

502
views
Textbook Question

Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.

872
views