Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.

Post-Transcriptional Modifications

After transcription, RNA undergoes several modifications that affect its stability and translation efficiency. These include 5' capping, polyadenylation, and splicing, which remove introns and join exons. These modifications not only protect mRNA from degradation but also facilitate its export from the nucleus and enhance translation. Additionally, regulatory RNAs like miRNAs can bind to mRNA, leading to its degradation or inhibition of translation, further fine-tuning gene expression.