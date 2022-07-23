Textbook Question
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Enhanceosome action
RNA interference
What is meant by the term chromatin remodeling? Describe the importance of this process to transcription.
Describe the roles of writers, readers, and erasers in eukaryotic gene regulation.
Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.
What are the roles of the Polycomb and Trithorax complexes in eukaryotic gene regulation?