Outline the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation.
What are the roles of the Polycomb and Trithorax complexes in eukaryotic gene regulation?
Compare and contrast the transcriptional regulation of GAL genes in yeast with that of the lac genes in bacteria.
Compare and contrast promoters and enhancers with respect to their location (upstream versus downstream), orientation, and distance (in base pairs) relative to a gene they regulate.
What are the different chromatin classifications, and what is their relationship to gene expression?
Define epigenetics, and provide examples illustrating your definition.