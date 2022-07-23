Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem C.2b
Chapter 14, Problem C.2b

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Give an example from this chapter of a benign tumor that becomes a malignant tumor.

Understand the definitions: A benign tumor is a non-cancerous growth that does not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body, while a malignant tumor is cancerous and can invade and metastasize.
Recall examples from the chapter where a benign tumor can progress to a malignant tumor, such as an adenoma (a benign tumor of glandular tissue) that can develop into an adenocarcinoma (a malignant tumor).
Identify the process of tumor progression, which involves genetic mutations and changes in cell behavior that allow the benign tumor cells to become invasive and malignant.
Consider specific examples like colon polyps (benign adenomas) that can transform into colorectal cancer (malignant adenocarcinoma) through accumulation of mutations in oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.
Summarize by explaining that benign tumors like adenomas can become malignant tumors like adenocarcinomas through genetic changes that promote uncontrolled growth and invasiveness.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benign Tumors

Benign tumors are non-cancerous growths of cells that grow slowly and do not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body. They are usually encapsulated and less harmful but can sometimes cause problems depending on their size and location.
Malignant Tumors

Malignant tumors are cancerous growths characterized by uncontrolled cell division, invasion of surrounding tissues, and the potential to metastasize to distant organs. They pose serious health risks and require aggressive treatment.
Tumor Progression from Benign to Malignant

Some benign tumors can accumulate genetic mutations over time that enable them to become malignant. This progression involves changes in cell behavior, such as loss of growth control and increased invasiveness, exemplified by adenomas transforming into carcinomas in certain tissues.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on what you read in this chapter, Can a tumor arise from a single mutated cell? Are all the cells in a tumor identical?

Textbook Question

Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?

Textbook Question

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. Describe the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor.

Textbook Question

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. What must happen for a benign tumor to become malignant?

Textbook Question

Genetic counseling has not been discussed in this chapter, but it is a service provided by trained professional counselors who also have detailed knowledge of medical genetics, as described in Application Chapter A. Genetic counselors provide details about gene mutations and have knowledge of most of the details of diseases associated with genetic abnormalities. With regard to genetic testing to identify one's personal risk of cancer, what are the three or four topics you think are most important to be able to discuss with a genetic counselor?

Textbook Question

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. How can radiation treatment control or cure cancer?

