Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem C.7b

Why do most cancers require the mutation of multiple genes?

1
Understand that cancer is a complex disease characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and division, which results from genetic mutations affecting cellular functions.
Recognize that multiple genes are involved in regulating cell cycle, DNA repair, apoptosis (programmed cell death), and other critical cellular processes that maintain normal cell behavior.
Identify that mutations in a single gene are often insufficient to cause cancer because cells have redundant and overlapping mechanisms to prevent abnormal growth.
Learn that for a cell to become cancerous, mutations typically need to accumulate in several key types of genes, such as oncogenes (which promote cell division when activated) and tumor suppressor genes (which inhibit cell division or promote apoptosis when functioning properly).
Conclude that the requirement for multiple gene mutations arises because cancer development involves overcoming multiple cellular safeguards, and only the combined effect of these mutations leads to the loss of normal growth control.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multistep Nature of Cancer Development

Cancer typically arises through a series of genetic changes rather than a single mutation. Multiple mutations accumulate over time, each contributing to the transformation of normal cells into malignant ones by disrupting various cellular processes.
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes

Cancer involves mutations in oncogenes, which promote cell growth, and tumor suppressor genes, which inhibit growth or repair DNA. Both types of genes must be altered to override normal cell regulation and allow uncontrolled proliferation.
Genetic Instability and Mutation Accumulation

Genetic instability in cells increases mutation rates, enabling the accumulation of multiple gene mutations. This instability is crucial for cancer progression, as it allows cells to acquire the diverse mutations needed to evade growth controls and resist cell death.
