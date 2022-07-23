Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem C.2c

A tumor is a growing mass of abnormal cells. What must happen for a benign tumor to become malignant?

1
Understand the difference between benign and malignant tumors: benign tumors are non-cancerous growths that do not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body, while malignant tumors are cancerous and have the ability to invade and metastasize.
Recognize that for a benign tumor to become malignant, genetic changes must occur in the tumor cells that enable them to grow uncontrollably and invade surrounding tissues.
Identify that these genetic changes often involve mutations in oncogenes (genes that promote cell growth) and tumor suppressor genes (genes that inhibit cell growth), leading to loss of normal growth regulation.
Consider that additional changes may include the ability of tumor cells to evade apoptosis (programmed cell death), stimulate angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels), and acquire the capacity to metastasize.
Summarize that the transition from benign to malignant involves a series of genetic and cellular alterations that transform the tumor cells into invasive and potentially metastatic cancer cells.

Benign vs. Malignant Tumors

Benign tumors are non-cancerous growths that do not invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body. Malignant tumors are cancerous, capable of invading surrounding tissues and metastasizing to distant sites, making them more dangerous and harder to treat.
Genetic Mutations and Cellular Transformation

For a benign tumor to become malignant, cells must acquire genetic mutations that disrupt normal growth controls. These mutations often affect oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes, leading to uncontrolled cell division, resistance to cell death, and increased potential for invasion.
Metastasis and Invasion Mechanisms

Malignant tumors gain the ability to invade surrounding tissues and spread through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. This involves changes in cell adhesion, increased motility, and secretion of enzymes that degrade extracellular matrix, enabling cancer cells to migrate and establish secondary tumors.
