Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem C.6b

Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Is there a risk of damage to noncancer cells?

1
Understand that radiation therapy targets rapidly dividing cancer cells by damaging their DNA, which prevents them from replicating and surviving.
Recognize that noncancerous (normal) cells in the vicinity of the treatment area can also be exposed to radiation, as the radiation is not perfectly selective.
Consider that DNA damage in noncancer cells can lead to cell death or mutations, which may cause side effects or long-term risks such as secondary cancers.
Explore the concept of differential sensitivity, where some normal cells may be more resistant or able to repair DNA damage better than cancer cells, influencing the extent of risk.
Conclude that while radiation therapy aims to minimize harm to normal cells, there is an inherent risk of damage to noncancer cells due to the nature of radiation exposure.

Mechanism of Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to damage the DNA of cancer cells, preventing their replication and leading to cell death. It targets rapidly dividing cells but can also affect other cells in the treatment area.
DNA Damage and Repair

Radiation causes breaks and mutations in DNA strands. While cancer cells often have impaired repair mechanisms, normal cells can sometimes repair this damage, but excessive damage may lead to cell death or mutations.
Effects on Noncancerous Cells

Noncancerous cells near the radiation site can also be damaged because radiation is not perfectly selective. This can cause side effects and risks, as healthy tissue may be harmed during treatment.
