Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 13a

The CBF genes of Arabidopsis are induced by exposure of the plants to low temperature. How would you examine the temporal and spatial patterns of expression after induction by low temperature?

1
Design an experiment to monitor the expression of CBF genes over time and in different tissues. This can be achieved by creating transgenic Arabidopsis plants with a reporter gene (e.g., GFP or GUS) fused to the promoter of the CBF genes.
Expose the transgenic plants to low-temperature conditions to induce the expression of the CBF genes. Ensure that the temperature and duration of exposure are consistent across all samples.
Collect tissue samples from different parts of the plant (e.g., leaves, stems, roots) at various time points after the low-temperature exposure. This will allow you to study both temporal (time-based) and spatial (location-based) expression patterns.
Analyze the reporter gene activity in the collected samples. For example, if using GFP, observe fluorescence under a fluorescence microscope. If using GUS, perform a histochemical staining assay to visualize expression patterns.
Quantify the expression levels of the CBF genes using molecular techniques such as quantitative PCR (qPCR) or RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to validate and complement the reporter gene data. This will provide precise temporal and spatial expression profiles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression

Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, typically proteins. In the context of the CBF genes in Arabidopsis, understanding how these genes are activated in response to low temperatures is crucial for studying plant responses to environmental stress.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Temporal and Spatial Patterns

Temporal patterns of gene expression involve measuring how gene activity changes over time, while spatial patterns refer to where in the plant the gene is expressed. Analyzing these patterns helps researchers understand the dynamics of CBF gene activation and its role in cold acclimation in Arabidopsis.
Segmentation Genes

Induction Mechanisms

Induction mechanisms describe the processes that trigger the activation of specific genes in response to environmental stimuli, such as low temperature. Investigating these mechanisms can reveal the signaling pathways involved in the cold response and how plants adapt to changing climates.
Spontaneous Mutations
