Genomic Cloning

Genomic cloning is the process of isolating and amplifying a specific segment of DNA from an organism's genome. This technique is used to create a genomic library, which can be screened to find clones that contain genes of interest. To demonstrate that the gene responsible for the bristle patterning mutation is on the genomic clone, one could use techniques such as PCR amplification, sequencing, or complementation tests to confirm the presence and functionality of the gene within the clone.