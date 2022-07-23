Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Is there a risk of damage to noncancer cells?
Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What are the approximate percentage increases in risk of having breast cancer and of having ovarian cancer for women inheriting harmful mutations of BRCA1 and BRCA2 compared with the risks in the general population?
Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. With regard to the results of genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, what is meant by a 'positive result'?
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Can you say with certainty that a woman inheriting a mutation of BRCA1 will definitely develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime? Why or why not?
Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What features of family history increase the likelihood that a woman will have a harmful mutation of BRCA1 or BRCA2?
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?
