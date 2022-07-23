Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What are the approximate percentage increases in risk of having breast cancer and of having ovarian cancer for women inheriting harmful mutations of BRCA1 and BRCA2 compared with the risks in the general population?