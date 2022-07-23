Skip to main content
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?

Understand that BRCA1 is a tumor suppressor gene, which means it helps regulate cell growth and prevent cancer by repairing DNA damage.
Recognize that inheriting a mutation in one copy of the BRCA1 gene (germline mutation) increases cancer risk but is not sufficient alone to cause cancer.
Learn about the 'two-hit hypothesis' which states that both copies of a tumor suppressor gene must be inactivated for cancer to develop.
Identify that the second 'hit' usually involves a somatic mutation or loss of the normal BRCA1 allele in the cells of breast or ovarian tissue.
Conclude that in addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, a woman must acquire a second mutation or loss of function in the other BRCA1 allele in relevant cells for cancer to develop.

BRCA1 Gene and Its Role in Cancer

BRCA1 is a tumor suppressor gene involved in DNA repair. Mutations in BRCA1 impair this repair function, increasing the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. However, carrying a mutation alone does not guarantee cancer development; it raises susceptibility.
Multistep Nature of Cancer Development

Cancer arises through multiple genetic and environmental changes over time. Besides inheriting a mutation like BRCA1, additional mutations or cellular changes must accumulate to trigger uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.
Role of Environmental and Lifestyle Factors

Environmental exposures, lifestyle choices, and hormonal factors can influence cancer risk by causing DNA damage or affecting gene expression. These factors interact with inherited mutations to increase the likelihood of cancer development.
Textbook Question

The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Can you say with certainty that a woman inheriting a mutation of BRCA1 will definitely develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime? Why or why not?

Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What are the approximate percentage increases in risk of having breast cancer and of having ovarian cancer for women inheriting harmful mutations of BRCA1 and BRCA2 compared with the risks in the general population?

Textbook Question

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What features of family history increase the likelihood that a woman will have a harmful mutation of BRCA1 or BRCA2?

Textbook Question

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using GFP versus lacZ as a reporter gene in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila?

Textbook Question

You conduct a study in which the transcriptional fusion of regulatory sequences of a particular gene with a reporter gene results in relatively uniform expression of the reporter gene in all cells of an organism. A translational fusion with the same gene shows reporter gene expression only in the nucleus of a specific cell type. Discuss some biological causes for the difference in expression patterns of the two transgenes.

Textbook Question

Discuss the similarities and differences between forward and reverse genetic approaches, and when you would choose to utilize each of the approaches.

