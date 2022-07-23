Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Chapter 14, Problem 17

How would you perform a genetic screen to identify genes directing Drosophila wing development? Once you have a collection of wing-development mutants, how would you analyze your mutagenesis to learn how many genes are represented and how many alleles of each gene? How would you discover whether the genes act in the same or different pathways, and if in the same pathway, how do you discover the order in which they act? How would you clone the genes?

Design a genetic screen to identify genes involved in Drosophila wing development: Use a mutagenesis approach, such as exposing flies to a mutagen (e.g., EMS or X-rays), to induce random mutations in the genome. Cross the mutagenized flies with wild-type flies and screen their progeny for phenotypic abnormalities in wing development. Select and maintain mutant lines with observable wing defects.
Analyze the collection of wing-development mutants to determine how many genes are represented: Perform complementation tests by crossing mutants with similar wing phenotypes. If the offspring display a wild-type phenotype, the mutations are in different genes. If the offspring display the mutant phenotype, the mutations are in the same gene. This allows you to group mutants into complementation groups, each representing a distinct gene.
Determine how many alleles of each gene are present: Count the number of mutants in each complementation group. Each mutant in a group represents a different allele of the same gene. This provides insight into the mutagenesis efficiency and the likelihood of identifying all genes involved in wing development.
Discover whether the genes act in the same or different pathways and determine the order of action if in the same pathway: Perform epistasis analysis by creating double mutants (e.g., crossing flies with mutations in two different genes). Analyze the phenotypes of the double mutants. If one mutation masks the effect of the other, the masked gene acts downstream in the pathway. This helps establish the genetic hierarchy of the pathway.
Clone the genes identified in the screen: Use positional cloning or molecular techniques such as mapping the mutations to specific chromosomal regions using genetic markers. Once the region is narrowed down, use sequencing to identify the gene and confirm its role in wing development by rescuing the mutant phenotype with a wild-type copy of the gene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Screening

Genetic screening is a method used to identify and select individuals with specific phenotypic traits, often through mutagenesis. In Drosophila, this involves exposing the flies to mutagens to induce mutations, followed by observing offspring for wing development abnormalities. This process helps researchers pinpoint genes responsible for particular traits by correlating mutations with observable phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Allelic Variation and Gene Representation

Allelic variation refers to the different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus. After identifying wing-development mutants, researchers analyze the mutagenesis results to determine how many distinct genes are involved and how many alleles exist for each gene. This can be achieved through genetic mapping and complementation tests, which help clarify the genetic diversity and redundancy in the pathways affecting wing development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Pathway Analysis and Gene Cloning

Understanding whether genes act in the same or different pathways involves genetic interaction studies, such as epistasis analysis, to determine the order of gene function. If genes are found to be in the same pathway, researchers can use techniques like gene cloning to isolate and characterize these genes. Cloning allows for further functional studies, including the examination of gene expression and the effects of specific mutations on wing development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
