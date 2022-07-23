Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 14b
Chapter 14, Problem 14b

When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. You wish to know the physical location of the encoded protein product. How will you obtain such information?

1
Start by isolating the gene of interest from the S. cerevisiae genome. This can be done using molecular biology techniques such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) to amplify the gene sequence.
Clone the gene into an expression vector that includes a tag (e.g., GFP - Green Fluorescent Protein or a FLAG tag) to allow visualization or detection of the encoded protein. Ensure the tag does not interfere with the protein's function.
Transform the expression vector into S. cerevisiae cells using a method like electroporation or chemical transformation. This will allow the tagged protein to be expressed in the yeast cells.
Use fluorescence microscopy (if a fluorescent tag like GFP is used) or immunolocalization (if an antibody-detectable tag is used) to observe the physical location of the protein within the cell. This will help determine whether the protein is localized to the nucleus, cytoplasm, mitochondria, or another cellular compartment.
Analyze the results by comparing the observed localization pattern with known markers for cellular compartments. This will provide insights into the potential function of the protein based on its location.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Function and Annotation

Gene function refers to the specific role a gene plays in the biological processes of an organism. In genomics, gene annotation is the process of identifying the locations of genes and their functions within a genome. This is crucial for understanding the biological significance of genes, especially those labeled as 'fun' or function unknown, as it helps researchers hypothesize potential roles based on sequence similarities or experimental data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Protein Localization Techniques

Determining the physical location of a protein within a cell is essential for understanding its function. Techniques such as immunofluorescence microscopy, which uses antibodies to visualize proteins, and subcellular fractionation, which separates cellular components, are commonly employed. These methods allow researchers to observe where proteins are localized, providing insights into their potential roles in cellular processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

Bioinformatics Tools

Bioinformatics involves the use of computational tools to analyze biological data, particularly genomic sequences. Tools such as BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) can compare unknown gene sequences against databases of known genes to predict functions based on homology. Additionally, databases like UniProt provide information on protein sequences and their predicted functions, aiding in the identification of the roles of 'fun' genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:28
Bioinformatics
