Translational fusions between a protein of interest and a reporter protein are used to determine the subcellular location of proteins in vivo. However, fusion to a reporter protein sometimes renders the protein of interest nonfunctional because the addition of the reporter protein interferes with proper protein folding, enzymatic activity, or protein–protein interactions. You have constructed a fusion between your protein of interest and a reporter gene. How will you show that the fusion protein retains its normal biological function?