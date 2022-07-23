Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 15
Chapter 14, Problem 15

Translational fusions between a protein of interest and a reporter protein are used to determine the subcellular location of proteins in vivo. However, fusion to a reporter protein sometimes renders the protein of interest nonfunctional because the addition of the reporter protein interferes with proper protein folding, enzymatic activity, or protein–protein interactions. You have constructed a fusion between your protein of interest and a reporter gene. How will you show that the fusion protein retains its normal biological function?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Design an experiment to test the biological function of the fusion protein by comparing it to the wild-type (non-fused) protein. This will help determine if the fusion protein retains its normal activity.
Introduce the fusion protein into a model organism or cell system where the wild-type protein's function is well-characterized. Ensure that the system allows for the expression of the fusion protein.
Assess the biological function of the fusion protein by measuring a specific phenotype, enzymatic activity, or cellular process that is known to depend on the wild-type protein. For example, if the wild-type protein is involved in a metabolic pathway, measure the pathway's output in the presence of the fusion protein.
Compare the results obtained with the fusion protein to those obtained with the wild-type protein. If the fusion protein produces similar results to the wild-type protein, it suggests that the fusion protein retains its normal biological function.
If the fusion protein does not retain its function, consider alternative strategies such as creating a different fusion construct (e.g., fusing the reporter protein to the N-terminus instead of the C-terminus) or using a smaller reporter protein to minimize interference with the protein of interest.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Folding

Protein folding is the process by which a protein assumes its functional three-dimensional structure. Proper folding is crucial for the protein's activity, as misfolded proteins can lose their functionality or gain harmful properties. Understanding the folding process helps in assessing whether the fusion with a reporter protein affects the protein of interest's ability to function correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

Functional Assays

Functional assays are experimental procedures used to measure the biological activity of a protein. These assays can include enzyme activity tests, binding studies, or cellular assays that assess the protein's role in a biological pathway. By comparing the activity of the fusion protein to that of the unmodified protein, researchers can determine if the fusion affects its normal function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Protein-Protein Interactions

Protein-protein interactions are critical for many cellular processes, including signaling, structural integrity, and enzymatic activity. The addition of a reporter protein can disrupt these interactions, leading to loss of function. Investigating whether the fusion protein can still interact with its known partners is essential for confirming that it retains its biological role.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CBF genes of Arabidopsis are induced by exposure of the plants to low temperature. Can you design a method that would reveal these changes in gene expression in a way that a farmer could recognize them by observing plants growing in the field?

703
views
Textbook Question

When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. As an approach to understanding the function of a certain fun gene, you wish to create a loss-of-function allele. How will you accomplish this?

433
views
Textbook Question

When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. You wish to know the physical location of the encoded protein product. How will you obtain such information?

438
views
Textbook Question

In humans, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene, which resides on the X chromosome. How would you create a mouse model of this genetic disease?

809
views
Textbook Question

How would you perform a genetic screen to identify genes directing Drosophila wing development? Once you have a collection of wing-development mutants, how would you analyze your mutagenesis to learn how many genes are represented and how many alleles of each gene? How would you discover whether the genes act in the same or different pathways, and if in the same pathway, how do you discover the order in which they act? How would you clone the genes?

493
views
Textbook Question

In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?

632
views