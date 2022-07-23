Do you think it is important that participation in community-based genetic screening be entirely voluntary? Why or why not?
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.
Explain why cancer is almost certain to develop with the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1.
Key Concepts
Tumor Suppressor Genes and the RB1 Gene
Knudson's Two-Hit Hypothesis
Dominant Predisposition vs. Dominant Mutation
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
RB1(retinoblastoma)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
Which of these genes would you classify as a proto-oncogene and which as a tumor suppressor gene? Explain your categorization for each gene.
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
APC(familial adenomatous polyposis)
Explain the following processes involving chromosome mutations and cancer development.
How the chromosome mutation producing the Philadelphia chromosome leads to CML.