Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 28a
Chapter 14, Problem 28a

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.
Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Drosophila mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological basis of circadian rhythms: Circadian rhythms are controlled by internal biological clocks that regulate physiological and behavioral processes in response to environmental cues like light and temperature. In Drosophila, the timing of eclosion (emergence of adults from pupae) is an observable behavior tied to their circadian rhythm.
Design an experimental setup: Create controlled environmental conditions where light and dark cycles mimic natural day and night. For example, you can use a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in an incubator to simulate day and night.
Observe eclosion patterns: Monitor the timing of eclosion in a population of wild-type Drosophila under these controlled conditions. This will establish a baseline for normal circadian rhythm behavior, where eclosion typically occurs at dawn.
Introduce genetic mutations: Use mutagenesis techniques (e.g., chemical mutagens, radiation, or transposable elements) to induce random mutations in a population of Drosophila. Alternatively, you can use targeted gene editing methods like CRISPR-Cas9 to disrupt genes known to be involved in circadian rhythm regulation.
Screen for mutants: Compare the eclosion patterns of the mutated Drosophila population to the wild-type baseline. Identify individuals whose eclosion timing deviates significantly from the normal dawn pattern, as these mutants likely have impaired circadian rhythms. Further genetic analysis can be performed to pinpoint the specific mutations responsible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circadian Rhythm

Circadian rhythms are internal biological clocks that regulate various physiological processes in organisms, typically following a roughly 24-hour cycle. These rhythms are influenced by external cues like light and temperature, helping organisms adapt to the day-night cycle. Disruptions to these rhythms can lead to various health issues, as seen in conditions like jet lag.

Genetic Screening

Genetic screening is a method used to identify and isolate mutants with specific phenotypic traits, such as impaired circadian rhythms. In Drosophila, this can involve exposing a population to mutagens and then observing their behavior in controlled light-dark cycles to identify those that do not exhibit normal eclosion patterns at dawn.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Phenotypic Assay

A phenotypic assay is an experimental approach used to assess observable traits or behaviors in organisms. In the context of screening Drosophila mutants, a phenotypic assay could involve monitoring the timing of eclosion in relation to light cues, allowing researchers to determine which mutants have altered circadian rhythms based on their emergence patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How would you conduct a screen to identify recessive mutations in Drosophila that result in embryo lethality? How would you propagate the recessive mutant alleles?

445
views
Textbook Question

In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.

How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?

661
views
Textbook Question

In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.

How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for male gametophyte development?

499
views
Textbook Question

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.

In most plants, such as Arabidopsis, genes whose encoded products have roles related to photosynthesis have expression patterns that vary in a circadian manner. Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Arabidopsis mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?

580
views
Textbook Question

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.

In each case, how would you clone the genes you identified by mutation?

541
views
Textbook Question

Mutations in the Drosophila Ultrabithorax (Ubx) gene result in wings developing from two thoracic segments, rather than just one as in wild-type flies. In the mouse genome there are two Ubx orthologs . How would you determine whether the two mouse genes have distinct or redundant functions?

477
views