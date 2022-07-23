Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem 26b
Chapter 14, Problem 26b

In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for male gametophyte development?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The goal is to identify genes required for male gametophyte development in flowering plants. Male gametophytes (pollen) are haploid and develop from microspores produced by meiosis in the diploid sporophyte. The process involves multiple stages, including microspore formation, mitotic divisions, and pollen maturation.
Design a genetic screen: To identify genes involved in male gametophyte development, you can use a mutagenesis approach. Treat seeds or plants with a mutagen (e.g., EMS or radiation) to induce random mutations in the genome. Grow the plants to maturity to produce seeds containing potential mutants.
Focus on male gametophyte-specific phenotypes: Collect pollen from the mutagenized plants and examine it under a microscope for abnormalities in development, such as defects in pollen shape, size, or viability. You can also test pollen germination and tube growth in vitro to identify functional defects.
Use genetic analysis to confirm mutations: Cross the plants with defective pollen to wild-type plants. If the mutation affects male gametophyte development, you may observe reduced transmission of the mutant allele through the male gametes. Perform reciprocal crosses to confirm that the defect is specific to the male gametophyte.
Map and identify the mutated gene: Use molecular techniques such as positional cloning or whole-genome sequencing to identify the gene responsible for the observed phenotype. Once identified, analyze the gene's expression pattern and function to confirm its role in male gametophyte development.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternation of Generations

Alternation of generations is a reproductive cycle in land plants that involves two distinct multicellular stages: the haploid gametophyte and the diploid sporophyte. The gametophyte produces gametes through mitosis, while the sporophyte produces spores through meiosis. Understanding this cycle is crucial for identifying genes involved in the development of specific generations, such as the male gametophyte.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:57
Alternative DNA Forms

Gametophyte Development

Gametophyte development refers to the processes that lead to the formation of gametophytes from spores. In flowering plants, the male gametophyte develops into pollen grains, which are essential for fertilization. Identifying genes that regulate this development can provide insights into the mechanisms controlling male gametophyte formation and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Genetics of Development

Gene Screening Techniques

Gene screening techniques, such as mutagenesis, gene expression analysis, and genetic mapping, are methods used to identify and characterize genes involved in specific biological processes. In the context of male gametophyte development, these techniques can help isolate genes that are essential for the formation and function of pollen, allowing researchers to understand the genetic basis of this critical stage in plant reproduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How would you clone a gene that you have identified by a mutant phenotype in Drosophila?

745
views
Textbook Question

How would you conduct a screen to identify recessive mutations in Drosophila that result in embryo lethality? How would you propagate the recessive mutant alleles?

445
views
Textbook Question

In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.

How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?

661
views
Textbook Question

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.

Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Drosophila mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?

623
views
Textbook Question

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.

In most plants, such as Arabidopsis, genes whose encoded products have roles related to photosynthesis have expression patterns that vary in a circadian manner. Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Arabidopsis mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?

580
views
Textbook Question

Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.

In each case, how would you clone the genes you identified by mutation?

541
views