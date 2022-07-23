How would you clone a gene that you have identified by a mutant phenotype in Drosophila?
In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for male gametophyte development?
How would you conduct a screen to identify recessive mutations in Drosophila that result in embryo lethality? How would you propagate the recessive mutant alleles?
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?
Most organisms display a circadian rhythm, a cycling of biological processes that is roughly synchronized with day length (e.g., jet lag occurs in humans when rapid movement between time zones causes established circadian rhythms to be out of synch with daylight hours). In Drosophila, pupae eclose (emerge as adults after metamorphosis) at dawn.
Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Drosophila mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?
In most plants, such as Arabidopsis, genes whose encoded products have roles related to photosynthesis have expression patterns that vary in a circadian manner. Using this knowledge, how would you screen for Arabidopsis mutants that have an impaired circadian rhythm?
In each case, how would you clone the genes you identified by mutation?