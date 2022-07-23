Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 4

Using the data in Table B, calculate the average number of kilobase (kb) pairs per centimorgan in the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms. How would this information influence strategies to clone genes known only by a mutant phenotype in these organisms?
Identify the data provided in Table B for the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms, specifically the total genome size in kilobases (kb) and the total genetic map length in centimorgans (cM).
For each organism, calculate the average number of kilobase pairs per centimorgan by dividing the total genome size (in kb) by the total genetic map length (in cM). Use the formula: Genome Size (kb)Genetic Map Length (cM).
Once the calculations are complete for all six organisms, compute the overall average by summing the individual averages and dividing by the number of organisms (6 in this case).
Interpret the calculated average kb/cM values to understand the physical distance represented by 1 cM in these organisms. This provides insight into the resolution of genetic mapping in each organism.
Discuss how the kb/cM values influence gene cloning strategies. For example, organisms with a higher kb/cM ratio may require more extensive physical mapping or sequencing to identify genes associated with mutant phenotypes, while organisms with a lower kb/cM ratio may allow for more precise localization of genes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kilobase (kb) and Centimorgan (cM)

Kilobase (kb) is a unit of measurement in genetics that represents 1,000 base pairs of DNA. A centimorgan (cM) is a unit of genetic linkage that reflects the frequency of recombination between two loci on a chromosome, with 1 cM corresponding to a 1% chance of recombination occurring. Understanding the relationship between kb and cM is crucial for mapping genes and estimating genetic distances.
Gene Cloning

Gene Cloning

Gene cloning is a molecular biology technique used to create copies of a specific gene or DNA segment. This process often involves isolating the gene of interest, inserting it into a vector, and introducing it into a host organism for replication. Knowledge of genetic distances, such as kb per cM, can inform strategies for identifying and isolating genes associated with specific phenotypes, especially in organisms where the gene is not directly observable.
Positional Cloning

Mutant Phenotype

A mutant phenotype refers to a visible or measurable change in an organism's traits resulting from a mutation in its DNA. These phenotypes can provide clues about the underlying genetic changes and are often used in research to identify and study specific genes. Understanding the relationship between mutant phenotypes and their corresponding genetic loci is essential for developing effective gene cloning strategies in multicellular eukaryotes.
Mutations and Phenotypes
