Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. What features of family history increase the likelihood that a woman will have a harmful mutation of BRCA1 or BRCA2?
You conduct a study in which the transcriptional fusion of regulatory sequences of a particular gene with a reporter gene results in relatively uniform expression of the reporter gene in all cells of an organism. A translational fusion with the same gene shows reporter gene expression only in the nucleus of a specific cell type. Discuss some biological causes for the difference in expression patterns of the two transgenes.
The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of using GFP versus lacZ as a reporter gene in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila?
Discuss the similarities and differences between forward and reverse genetic approaches, and when you would choose to utilize each of the approaches.
Using the data in Table B, calculate the average number of kilobase (kb) pairs per centimorgan in the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms. How would this information influence strategies to clone genes known only by a mutant phenotype in these organisms?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of using insertion alleles versus alleles generated by chemicals (as in TILLING) in reverse genetic studies?