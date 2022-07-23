The inheritance of certain mutations of BRCA1 can make it much more likely that a woman will develop breast or ovarian cancer in her lifetime. In addition to inheriting a BRCA1 mutation, what else must happen for a woman to develop breast or ovarian cancer?
Discuss the similarities and differences between forward and reverse genetic approaches, and when you would choose to utilize each of the approaches.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of using GFP versus lacZ as a reporter gene in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila?
You conduct a study in which the transcriptional fusion of regulatory sequences of a particular gene with a reporter gene results in relatively uniform expression of the reporter gene in all cells of an organism. A translational fusion with the same gene shows reporter gene expression only in the nucleus of a specific cell type. Discuss some biological causes for the difference in expression patterns of the two transgenes.
Using the data in Table B, calculate the average number of kilobase (kb) pairs per centimorgan in the six multicellular eukaryotic organisms. How would this information influence strategies to clone genes known only by a mutant phenotype in these organisms?
What are the advantages and disadvantages of using insertion alleles versus alleles generated by chemicals (as in TILLING) in reverse genetic studies?
You have cloned the mouse ortholog of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.