Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Chapter 14, Problem 14a

When the S. cerevisiae genome was sequenced and surveyed for possible genes, only about 40% of those genes had been previously identified in forward genetic screens. This left about 60% of predicted genes with no known function, leading some to dub the genes fun (function unknown) genes. As an approach to understanding the function of a certain fun gene, you wish to create a loss-of-function allele. How will you accomplish this?

1
Identify the target gene sequence: Obtain the DNA sequence of the fun gene from the S. cerevisiae genome database. This will allow you to design tools for gene disruption.
Design a disruption construct: Create a DNA construct that contains a selectable marker (e.g., an antibiotic resistance gene or a nutritional marker) flanked by sequences homologous to the regions upstream and downstream of the fun gene. These homologous regions will guide the construct to the correct location in the genome via homologous recombination.
Transform yeast cells: Introduce the disruption construct into S. cerevisiae cells using a transformation method such as electroporation or the lithium acetate method. This will allow the construct to enter the yeast cells.
Select for successful transformants: Grow the transformed yeast cells on a medium that selects for the presence of the selectable marker. Only cells where the disruption construct has integrated into the genome will survive.
Confirm the loss-of-function allele: Use molecular techniques such as PCR or Southern blotting to verify that the fun gene has been replaced by the disruption construct. Additionally, you can perform functional assays to confirm the loss of the gene's activity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Loss-of-Function Alleles

Loss-of-function alleles are mutations that result in the complete or partial inactivation of a gene. These alleles can be generated through various methods, such as gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9, which allows for precise modifications to the DNA sequence. By creating a loss-of-function allele, researchers can study the resulting phenotypic changes to infer the gene's role in biological processes.
Functional Genomics

Gene Editing Techniques

Gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, enable scientists to make targeted changes to an organism's genome. This technology utilizes a guide RNA to direct the Cas9 enzyme to a specific DNA sequence, where it creates a double-strand break. The cell's repair mechanisms then attempt to fix this break, often leading to insertions or deletions that disrupt gene function, thus facilitating the creation of loss-of-function alleles.
Mapping Genes

Functional Genomics

Functional genomics is the field of study that aims to understand the function of genes and their interactions within the genome. It employs various techniques, including gene knockout and overexpression studies, to elucidate the roles of specific genes in cellular processes. By investigating fun genes through functional genomics, researchers can uncover their biological significance and potential implications in health and disease.
Functional Genomics
