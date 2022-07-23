Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm. What are the phenotypes and proportions of each phenotype among the F₂?

Step 1: Understand the genetic system described in the problem. Each gene (A, B, and C) has two alleles: a dominant allele (A, B, C) and a recessive allele (a, b, c). Dominant alleles contribute 10 cm to plant height, while recessive alleles contribute 4 cm. The phenotype is determined by the sum of contributions from all three genes.
Step 2: Determine the possible genotypes for each gene in the F₂ generation. Since the F₂ generation results from a dihybrid cross (AaBbCc × AaBbCc), each gene can have the following genotypes: AA, Aa, or aa; BB, Bb, or bb; CC, Cc, or cc. Use a Punnett square to calculate the proportions of each genotype for each gene.
Step 3: Calculate the height contribution for each genotype. For example, AA contributes 10 cm, Aa contributes 10 cm (due to dominance), and aa contributes 4 cm. Repeat this for BB, Bb, bb and CC, Cc, cc. Combine the contributions from all three genes to determine the total height for each genotype combination.
Step 4: Determine the phenotypes based on the total height contributions. For example, a plant with genotype AA BB CC will have a height of 10 cm + 10 cm + 10 cm = 30 cm, while a plant with genotype aa bb cc will have a height of 4 cm + 4 cm + 4 cm = 12 cm. List all possible phenotypes and their corresponding heights.
Step 5: Calculate the proportions of each phenotype among the F₂ generation. Multiply the probabilities of each genotype for the three genes (from the Punnett square) to find the overall proportion of each phenotype. For example, the proportion of AA BB CC is the product of the probabilities of AA, BB, and CC occurring independently.

Additive Gene Interaction

Additive gene interaction occurs when multiple genes contribute to a single trait, with each gene's alleles having a cumulative effect on the phenotype. In this case, the three genes (A, B, and C) each contribute a specific amount to the plant height, leading to a range of possible heights based on the combination of dominant and recessive alleles.
Dominance and Alleles

Dominance refers to the relationship between alleles, where a dominant allele masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous genotype. In this scenario, alleles A, B, and C are dominant over their respective recessive alleles (a, b, and c), influencing the phenotype of the plants based on which alleles are present.
Phenotypic Ratios in F₂ Generation

The F₂ generation results from crossing two F₁ individuals, leading to a variety of genotypes and phenotypes. The phenotypic ratios can be predicted using a Punnett square or by applying the principles of Mendelian inheritance, which helps determine the proportions of each phenotype based on the combinations of dominant and recessive alleles from the parental generation.
