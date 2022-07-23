Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Chapter 15, Problem 8

Compare methods for constructing homologous recombinant transgenic mice and yeast.

Identify the key components required for homologous recombination in both mice and yeast, such as the target gene, the vector containing the desired genetic modification, and the selection markers.
For transgenic mice, outline the process of creating a targeting vector that includes the desired genetic modification flanked by sequences homologous to the target gene. This vector is introduced into embryonic stem (ES) cells, where homologous recombination can occur.
Describe the process of selecting and screening ES cells that have undergone successful homologous recombination. This often involves using antibiotic resistance markers and PCR to confirm the presence of the desired modification.
Explain how the modified ES cells are injected into blastocysts, which are then implanted into surrogate mothers to develop into chimeric mice. These chimeras are bred to produce offspring that carry the genetic modification in their germline.
For yeast, discuss the use of a similar targeting vector, but highlight the differences in transformation techniques, such as the use of lithium acetate or electroporation, and the typically higher efficiency of homologous recombination in yeast compared to mice.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Recombination

Homologous recombination is a genetic process where two similar or identical DNA sequences exchange genetic information. This mechanism is crucial for repairing DNA and is often exploited in genetic engineering to introduce specific changes in an organism's genome. In constructing transgenic organisms, such as mice and yeast, homologous recombination allows for precise insertion of desired genes, ensuring that the modifications are stable and heritable.
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

Transgenic Organisms

Transgenic organisms are those that have been genetically modified to contain DNA from another species. This is achieved through various techniques, including homologous recombination, which allows for the integration of foreign genes into the host genome. The creation of transgenic mice and yeast serves different purposes, such as studying gene function, producing proteins, or developing models for human diseases.
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Gene Targeting Techniques

Gene targeting techniques are methods used to modify specific genes within an organism's genome. In mice, techniques like CRISPR/Cas9 and traditional homologous recombination are employed to create knockout or knock-in models. In yeast, similar strategies are used, but the simpler cellular structure allows for more straightforward manipulation. Understanding these techniques is essential for comparing the efficiency and outcomes of creating transgenic organisms in different species.
Mapping Genes
