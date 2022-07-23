Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from brain?
The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp. You wish to design a primer to amplify a specific gene in the genome. In general, what length of oligonucleotide would be sufficient to amplify a single unique sequence? To simplify your calculation, assume that all bases occur with an equal frequency.
Using animal models of human diseases can lead to insights into the cellular and genetic bases of the diseases. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the consequence of an X-linked recessive allele.
How would you make a Drosophila model of DMD?