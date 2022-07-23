Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from brain?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from brain?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from brain?
Using animal models of human diseases can lead to insights into the cellular and genetic bases of the diseases. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the consequence of an X-linked recessive allele.
How would you make a mouse model of DMD?
How would you make a Drosophila model of DMD?