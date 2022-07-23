Additional STR allele frequency information can be added to improve the analysis in Problem 8. The frequency of D8S1179₁₂ = 0.12. The frequency of D16S539₁₈ = 0.08 and of D16S539₂₀ = 0.21. Lastly, D18S51₁₉ = 0.13 and D18S51₂₀ = 0.10. Combine the allele frequency information for these three STR genes with the information used in Problem 8 to calculate the frequency of the genotype for six of the STR genes.
In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). How many nonmaternal DNA bands are shared by D and S1? By D and S2?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
DNA Banding Patterns and Genetic Markers
Maternal and Nonmaternal Alleles in Inheritance
Sibling Genetic Comparison for Paternity Testing
The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Calculate the Combined Paternity Index (CPI) for the four genes in this analysis.
The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Make a statement about the possible paternity of F1 based on this analysis.
Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Evaluate the data and determine if any of the potential sires can be excluded. Explain the basis of exclusion, if any, in each case.
Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies: A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.
A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Do the STR results exclude any of the three suspects? Explain.