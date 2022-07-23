Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its ApplicationsProblem E.11a
Chapter 15, Problem E.11a

In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). How many nonmaternal DNA bands are shared by D and S1? By D and S2?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves comparing DNA bands (alleles) at multiple gene loci to determine genetic relationships. Each individual has two alleles per gene, one inherited from the mother and one from the father.
Identify the maternal alleles by comparing the mother (M) and her daughter (D). Since the daughter inherits one allele from the mother at each gene, the alleles present in both M and D represent maternal alleles.
For each gene, determine which allele in D is nonmaternal by excluding the allele shared with M. This nonmaternal allele must have come from the father.
Compare the nonmaternal alleles of D with the alleles of each claimant (S1 and S2) at the same gene loci. Count how many nonmaternal alleles are shared between D and S1, and between D and S2.
Sum the number of shared nonmaternal alleles across all five genes for each claimant. This count reflects the genetic similarity on the paternal side and helps assess which claimant is more likely to be the biological son.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Banding Patterns and Genetic Markers

DNA banding patterns represent specific genetic markers identified through techniques like gel electrophoresis. Each band corresponds to a DNA fragment of a particular size, inherited from parents. Comparing these bands among individuals helps determine genetic relationships by identifying shared or unique markers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Maternal and Nonmaternal Alleles in Inheritance

In genetic inheritance, offspring receive half their alleles from the mother and half from the father. Nonmaternal DNA bands are those not inherited from the mother, indicating paternal contribution. Identifying nonmaternal bands shared between siblings helps establish common paternity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
Types of Maternal Inheritance

Sibling Genetic Comparison for Paternity Testing

Comparing DNA bands between siblings can reveal shared paternal alleles, confirming biological relationships. Full siblings share both maternal and paternal alleles, while half-siblings share only one parent's alleles. Counting shared nonmaternal bands helps assess claims of common paternity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:35
History of Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Additional STR allele frequency information can be added to improve the analysis in Problem 8. The frequency of D8S1179₁₂ = 0.12. The frequency of D16S539₁₈ = 0.08 and of D16S539₂₀ = 0.21. Lastly, D18S51₁₉ = 0.13 and D18S51₂₀ = 0.10. Combine the allele frequency information for these three STR genes with the information used in Problem 8 to calculate the frequency of the genotype for six of the STR genes.

504
views
Textbook Question

The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Calculate the Combined Paternity Index (CPI) for the four genes in this analysis.

523
views
Textbook Question

The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Make a statement about the possible paternity of F1 based on this analysis.

456
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Evaluate the data and determine if any of the potential sires can be excluded. Explain the basis of exclusion, if any, in each case.

635
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies: A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.

491
views
Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Do the STR results exclude any of the three suspects? Explain.

427
views