Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 15, Problem E.10b

The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Make a statement about the possible paternity of F1 based on this analysis.

1
Understand that the allele frequencies given (0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14) represent the probabilities of each allele being passed from the possible father F1 to the child.
Recall that in paternity analysis, the likelihood of paternity is often assessed by comparing the alleles present in the child with those of the alleged father, using the allele frequencies to calculate a paternity index or probability.
Calculate the combined probability that the child’s alleles could have come from F1 by multiplying the frequencies of the alleles that match between the child and F1, using the formula: P = p1 × p2 × ..., where each pi is the frequency of a matching allele.
Compare this combined probability to the probability of the alleles occurring in the general population without F1 being the father, to assess the strength of evidence for paternity.
Make a statement about paternity by interpreting whether the allele frequencies and calculated probabilities support or weaken the likelihood that F1 is the biological father.

Allele Frequency

Allele frequency refers to how common a particular allele is in a population or sample. It is expressed as a proportion or percentage of all alleles for a gene. Understanding allele frequencies helps in assessing genetic variation and can be used to compare genetic contributions from different individuals.
Paternity Testing Using Genetic Markers

Paternity testing involves comparing the alleles of a child with those of a potential father to determine biological relationships. Matching allele frequencies and patterns can support or exclude paternity by showing whether the alleged father could have contributed the child's alleles.
Probability and Statistical Analysis in Genetics

Statistical methods are used to interpret allele frequency data and calculate the likelihood of paternity. This includes evaluating how probable it is that the alleged father’s alleles match the child’s by chance, helping to make informed statements about paternity.
