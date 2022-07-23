What is the statistical principle underlying genetic health risk assessment? Why are these assessments not predictive of disease occurrence?
Additional STR allele frequency information can be added to improve the analysis in Problem 8. The frequency of D8S1179₁₂ = 0.12. The frequency of D16S539₁₈ = 0.08 and of D16S539₂₀ = 0.21. Lastly, D18S51₁₉ = 0.13 and D18S51₂₀ = 0.10. Combine the allele frequency information for these three STR genes with the information used in Problem 8 to calculate the frequency of the genotype for six of the STR genes.
Explain the meaning of 'identity by descent' in the context of identifying genealogical relationship between individuals. In these analyses, why are segments of chromosomes (haplotypes) rather than individual STRs used to identify genetic relationships?
Figure E.1 illustrates the results of an electrophoretic analysis of 13 CODIS STR markers on a DNA sample and identifies the alleles for each gene. Table E.2 lists the frequencies for alleles of three of the STRs shown in the figure. Use this information to calculate the frequency of the genotype for STR genes FGA, vWA, and D3S1358 given in Figure E.1.
The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Calculate the Combined Paternity Index (CPI) for the four genes in this analysis.
The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Make a statement about the possible paternity of F1 based on this analysis.
In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). How many nonmaternal DNA bands are shared by D and S1? By D and S2?