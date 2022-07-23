Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Chapter 15, Problem E.12b

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies: A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.

Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the mare, colt, and each potential sire (S₁, S₂, and S₃) at each STR marker (A, B, and C) from the gel electrophoresis results. This involves determining which alleles are present for each individual at each locus.
Step 2: For each marker, determine the possible paternal allele(s) that the colt could have inherited from the sire by comparing the colt's genotype to the mare's genotype. The allele(s) in the colt not present in the mare must have come from the sire.
Step 3: Calculate the Paternity Index (PI) for each marker. The PI is the likelihood ratio comparing the probability that the alleged sire transmitted the paternal allele to the colt versus the probability that a random, unrelated male from the population transmitted that allele. Use the formula: PI=1p if the alleged sire is homozygous for the paternal allele, or PI=12p if heterozygous, where p is the population frequency of the paternal allele.
Step 4: Multiply the individual PIs from each marker to obtain the Combined Paternity Index (CPI). This is done by calculating CPI=PIA PIB PIC, where each PIX corresponds to the PI at marker X.
Step 5: Interpret the CPI value to assess paternity. A higher CPI indicates stronger genetic evidence that the tested sire is the biological father of the colt. Typically, a CPI greater than 1000 is considered strong evidence of paternity.

Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Markers

STR markers are DNA regions where short sequences are repeated consecutively. They are highly polymorphic, making them useful for genetic identification and paternity testing. Each individual inherits one allele from each parent, allowing comparison of STR profiles between offspring and potential parents.
Paternity Index (PI) and Combined Paternity Index (CPI)

The Paternity Index (PI) quantifies the likelihood that a tested male is the biological father at a single genetic locus, based on allele frequencies. The Combined Paternity Index (CPI) multiplies PIs across multiple loci, providing a cumulative probability to support or exclude paternity with higher confidence.
Allele Frequency and Probability Calculations in Forensic Genetics

Allele frequencies represent how common specific alleles are in a population and are essential for calculating the probability of genetic matches. These frequencies are used in formulas to compute PI by comparing observed alleles in offspring and alleged fathers, accounting for population genetics principles.
