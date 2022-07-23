Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its ApplicationsProblem E.7a
Chapter 15, Problem E.7a

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. In the 'C' column, label the DNA bands contributed by the mother with 'M' and the DNA bands contributed by the father with 'F.'

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that a child inherits one allele (DNA band) from the mother and one allele from the father for each gene. Therefore, for each gene, the child's DNA bands should be a combination of one band from the mother and one band from the father.
Step 2: For each gene, compare the child's DNA bands with the mother's bands. Identify which band(s) in the child match the mother's bands. Label these matching bands in the child's column as 'M' to indicate maternal contribution.
Step 3: After labeling the maternal bands, the remaining band(s) in the child's DNA for each gene must have come from the father. Label these remaining bands as 'F' to indicate paternal contribution.
Step 4: Repeat this process for all four genes, ensuring that for each gene, one band is labeled 'M' and the other 'F' in the child's DNA column.
Step 5: Use the labeled paternal bands in the child's DNA to compare with the DNA bands of the two possible fathers (F1 and F2) to help identify which father contributed those bands.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance and Allele Contribution

Each individual inherits one allele of a gene from each parent. In paternity testing, the child's DNA bands must match one allele from the mother and one from the father. Identifying which bands come from the mother helps isolate the paternal contribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

DNA Banding Patterns in Gel Electrophoresis

DNA fragments are separated by size using gel electrophoresis, producing distinct bands. Comparing band patterns between individuals reveals shared alleles. Bands present in the child but absent in the mother indicate paternal origin.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:40
Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA

Paternity Testing Using Genetic Markers

Paternity tests analyze multiple genetic loci to determine biological relationships. Matching the child's paternal bands with those of potential fathers helps identify the true father. Consistency across several genes strengthens the accuracy of the test.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies: A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.

491
views
Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Do the STR results exclude any of the three suspects? Explain.

427
views
Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Is there a failure to exclude any of the suspects? Explain.

505
views
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. Based on the exclusion principle, is either man excluded as the possible father? Explain.

645
views
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. What can you conclude based on the DNA results available?

439
views
Textbook Question

What purpose do the bla and lacZ genes serve in the plasmid vector pUC18?

950
views