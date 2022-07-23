Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its ApplicationsProblem E.6b
Chapter 15, Problem E.6b

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Is there a failure to exclude any of the suspects? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of CODIS STR markers. CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) uses specific Short Tandem Repeat (STR) loci to compare DNA profiles. Each individual has two alleles per STR marker, one inherited from each parent, and these alleles are represented by the number of repeat units.
Step 2: Compare the STR alleles from the crime scene DNA (under the victim's fingernails) with the STR alleles of each suspect (A, B, and C) for all six markers. For each marker, check if the suspect's alleles match one or both alleles found in the crime scene sample.
Step 3: Determine if there is a failure to exclude a suspect by verifying if the suspect's alleles are consistent with the crime scene profile at every marker. A failure to exclude means the suspect's DNA profile could have contributed to the sample, i.e., no mismatches at any marker.
Step 4: If any suspect has one or more STR markers with alleles that do not match the crime scene DNA, that suspect is excluded as the source of the DNA under the victim's fingernails.
Step 5: Summarize your findings by stating which suspects, if any, cannot be excluded based on the STR marker comparison, and explain that a failure to exclude does not prove guilt but indicates that the suspect's DNA profile is consistent with the evidence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CODIS STR Markers

CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) uses Short Tandem Repeat (STR) markers, which are specific regions in DNA where short sequences repeat. These markers are highly variable among individuals, making them useful for identity matching in forensic analysis. Comparing STR profiles from crime scene samples and suspects helps determine if there is a genetic match.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Failure to Exclude in Forensic DNA Analysis

Failure to exclude means that a suspect's DNA profile cannot be ruled out as a source of the crime scene DNA. If the STR markers from a suspect match all the markers found in the evidence, the suspect is not excluded and remains a possible contributor. This does not confirm guilt but indicates the suspect’s DNA is consistent with the evidence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:57
Step 2

Interpreting DNA Profiles for Identification

DNA profiles consist of alleles at multiple STR loci. To interpret, each locus from the crime scene is compared to suspects’ profiles. A complete match across all loci suggests the suspect’s DNA is present, while mismatches exclude suspects. Understanding how to read and compare these profiles is essential for forensic conclusions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Evaluate the data and determine if any of the potential sires can be excluded. Explain the basis of exclusion, if any, in each case.

635
views
Textbook Question

Three independently assorting STR markers (A, B, and C) are used to assess the paternity of a colt recently born to a quarter horse mare. Blood samples are drawn from the mare, her colt, and three possible male sires (S₁, S₂, and S₃). DNA at each marker locus is amplified by PCR, and a DNA electrophoresis gel is run for each marker. Amplified DNA bands are visualized in each gel by ethidium bromide staining. Gel results are shown below for each marker. Calculate the PI and CPI based on these STR markers, using the following population frequencies: A₁₂ = 0.12, A₁₀ = 0.18; B₁₈ = 0.08, B₁₂ = 0.17; C₁₆ = 0.11, C₁₄ = 0.20.

491
views
Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Do the STR results exclude any of the three suspects? Explain.

427
views
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. In the 'C' column, label the DNA bands contributed by the mother with 'M' and the DNA bands contributed by the father with 'F.'

596
views
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. Based on the exclusion principle, is either man excluded as the possible father? Explain.

645
views
Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. What can you conclude based on the DNA results available?

439
views