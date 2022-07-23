Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 15, Problem E.7b

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. Based on the exclusion principle, is either man excluded as the possible father? Explain.

Understand the exclusion principle in paternity testing: a man can be excluded as the biological father if he does not share at least one allele with the child at any of the tested gene loci, considering the mother's contribution.
For each gene locus, compare the alleles of the mother (M) and the child (C) to determine which allele the child inherited from the mother and which allele must have come from the father.
At each locus, check the alleles of each possible father (F1 and F2) to see if they have at least one allele matching the child's paternal allele (the allele not inherited from the mother).
If a possible father lacks the paternal allele at any locus, he is excluded as the biological father based on the exclusion principle.
Summarize the findings by identifying if either F1 or F2 is excluded or if both remain possible fathers based on the allele comparisons across all loci.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exclusion Principle in Paternity Testing

The exclusion principle states that if a man lacks one or more genetic markers that the child must have inherited from the father, he can be excluded as the biological father. This principle relies on comparing specific gene loci between the child, mother, and potential fathers to identify mismatches.
X-Inactivation

Genetic Markers and Alleles

Genetic markers are specific DNA sequences used to compare individuals in paternity tests. Each person inherits one allele from each parent at a gene locus. By analyzing these alleles in the mother, child, and potential fathers, one can determine if the child’s alleles could have come from the tested men.
Mapping with Markers

Inheritance Patterns of Autosomal Genes

Autosomal genes are inherited equally from both parents, with one allele coming from the mother and one from the father. Understanding this pattern is essential to identify which alleles in the child must have originated from the father, enabling exclusion or inclusion of potential fathers based on allele matches.
Segmentation Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Do the STR results exclude any of the three suspects? Explain.

Textbook Question

A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Is there a failure to exclude any of the suspects? Explain.

Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. In the 'C' column, label the DNA bands contributed by the mother with 'M' and the DNA bands contributed by the father with 'F.'

Textbook Question

The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. What can you conclude based on the DNA results available?

Textbook Question

What purpose do the bla and lacZ genes serve in the plasmid vector pUC18?

Textbook Question

The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp in length.

How many fragments would be predicted to result from the complete digestion of the human genome with the following enzymes: Sau3A (˘GATC), BamHI (G˘GATCC), EcoRI (G˘AATTC), and NotI (GC˘GGCCGC)?

