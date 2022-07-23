A victim of murder is found to have scrapings containing skin cells under several of her fingernails. Genetic analysis confirms that the DNA isolated from these cells came from the same individual and does not match the DNA of the victim. The results shown below are for six CODIS STR markers from the crime scene DNA (from under the victim's fingernails and presumed to be the murderer's), and from three suspects (A, B, and C) who have been detained for questioning about the murder. Is there a failure to exclude any of the suspects? Explain.
The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. What can you conclude based on the DNA results available?
Key Concepts
Mendelian Inheritance and Allele Matching
DNA Profiling and Genetic Markers
Paternity Exclusion and Inclusion Criteria
The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. In the 'C' column, label the DNA bands contributed by the mother with 'M' and the DNA bands contributed by the father with 'F.'
The results shown are from a DNA test for four genes used in a paternity identification case. DNA for the mother (M) and her child (C) are shown along with DNA from two possible fathers, F1 and F2. Based on the exclusion principle, is either man excluded as the possible father? Explain.
What purpose do the bla and lacZ genes serve in the plasmid vector pUC18?
The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp in length.
How many fragments would be predicted to result from the complete digestion of the human genome with the following enzymes: Sau3A (˘GATC), BamHI (G˘GATCC), EcoRI (G˘AATTC), and NotI (GC˘GGCCGC)?
The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp in length.
How would your initial answer change if you knew that the average GC content of the human genome was 40%?