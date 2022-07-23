Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 21d

You have isolated another cDNA clone of the CRABS CLAW gene from a cDNA library. The cDNA was directionally cloned using the EcoRI and XhoI sites. You sequence the recombinant plasmid using primers complementary to the T7 and T3 promoter sites flanking the MCS. The first 30 to 60 bases of sequence are usually discarded since they tend to contain errors.
Can you identify the start of the coding region in the end of the gene? What does the sequence preceding the start codon represent?
DNA sequencing results showing chromatograms from T7 and T3 primers, indicating base pairs and sequence quality.

Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The CRABS CLAW gene cDNA has been directionally cloned into a vector using EcoRI and XhoI restriction sites. Directional cloning ensures that the cDNA is inserted in a specific orientation, which is crucial for proper transcription and translation.
Step 2: Recognize the significance of the primers (T7 and T3 promoter sites). These primers are used to sequence the recombinant plasmid, and they flank the multiple cloning site (MCS). The sequencing will provide information about the inserted cDNA, including the coding region and any preceding sequences.
Step 3: Identify the start of the coding region. The coding region begins at the start codon, typically AUG in mRNA (or ATG in the DNA sequence). To locate this, analyze the sequence data obtained from the primers and look for the start codon within the cDNA sequence.
Step 4: Determine what the sequence preceding the start codon represents. The sequence before the start codon may include untranslated regions (UTRs), such as the 5' UTR, which can contain regulatory elements that influence gene expression. It may also include vector-derived sequences if the cloning process introduced additional bases.
Step 5: Discard the first 30 to 60 bases of sequence data, as they are prone to errors. Focus on the reliable sequence data to identify the start codon and analyze the preceding region for its biological significance.

cDNA Cloning

cDNA cloning involves synthesizing complementary DNA (cDNA) from messenger RNA (mRNA) using the enzyme reverse transcriptase. This process allows researchers to create a DNA copy of a specific gene, which can then be inserted into a vector for further study. The cDNA is often used to analyze gene expression and function, as it reflects the mRNA present in a cell at a given time.
Start Codon and Coding Region

The start codon, typically AUG, marks the beginning of the coding region in mRNA, signaling the start of translation into a protein. The coding region consists of sequences that are translated into amino acids, forming a polypeptide chain. Identifying the start codon is crucial for understanding where the protein-coding sequence begins and how the gene is expressed.
5' Untranslated Region (5' UTR)

The sequence preceding the start codon is known as the 5' untranslated region (5' UTR). This region is not translated into protein but plays important roles in the regulation of translation, mRNA stability, and the initiation of protein synthesis. The 5' UTR can contain regulatory elements that influence how efficiently the ribosome binds and translates the mRNA.
