Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 22b

A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. How would your approach change if the genes of unknown function were in the human genome?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the significance of genes with unknown functions in the human genome. These genes may play critical roles in biological processes that are not yet understood, and studying them could provide insights into human health, development, and disease.
Step 2: Investigate the expression patterns of these genes. Use techniques such as RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to determine when and where these genes are expressed in the human body. This can help identify potential roles based on tissue-specific or developmental stage-specific expression.
Step 3: Analyze the protein products of these genes. Use proteomics approaches to identify the proteins encoded by these genes and study their structure and interactions with other proteins. This can provide clues about their function.
Step 4: Perform functional studies using model organisms or cell cultures. Techniques such as gene knockouts, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, or RNA interference (RNAi) can be used to study the effects of disrupting these genes and infer their roles based on phenotypic changes.
Step 5: Explore evolutionary conservation. Compare the sequences of these genes across different species to identify conserved regions, which may indicate essential functions. Genes conserved across species are more likely to have critical biological roles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Function and Annotation

Gene function refers to the specific roles that genes play in the biological processes of an organism. Annotation involves identifying and describing these functions based on experimental data or computational predictions. Understanding gene function is crucial for interpreting genomic data, especially when encountering genes with unknown functions, as it helps in hypothesizing their potential roles in health and disease.
Comparative Genomics

Comparative genomics is the study of the similarities and differences in the genomes of different species. This approach can provide insights into gene function by identifying conserved sequences that may indicate essential biological roles. When analyzing genes of unknown function in the human genome, comparative genomics can help identify homologous genes in other species with known functions, guiding hypotheses about their roles in humans.
Functional Genomics

Functional genomics focuses on understanding the complex relationships between genes and their functions through high-throughput techniques. This field employs methods such as gene knockout, overexpression, and RNA interference to study gene function in vivo. If the genes of unknown function were in the human genome, employing functional genomics could help elucidate their roles by observing the effects of manipulating these genes in model organisms or cell lines.
