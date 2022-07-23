When the human genome is examined, the chromosomes appear to have undergone only minimal rearrangement in the 100 million years since the last common ancestor of eutherian mammals. However, when individual humans are examined or when the human genome is compared with that of chimpanzees, a large number of small indels and SNPs can be detected. How are these observations reconciled?
A modification of the two-hybrid system, called the one-hybrid system, is used for identifying proteins that can bind specific DNA sequences. In this method, the DNA sequence to be tested, the bait, is fused to a TATA box to drive expression of a reporter gene. The reporter gene is often chosen to complement a mutant phenotype; for example, a HIS gene may be used in a his⁻ mutant yeast strain. A cDNA library is constructed with the cDNA sequences translationally fused to the GAL4 activation domain and transformed into this yeast strain. Diagram how trans-acting proteins that bind to cis-acting regulatory sequences can be identified using a one-hybrid screen.
Symbiodinium minutum is a dinoflagellate with a genome size that encodes more than 40,000 protein-coding genes. In contrast, the genome of Plasmodium falciparum has only a little more than 5000 protein-coding genes. Both Symbiodinium and Plasmodium are members of the Alveolate lineage of eukaryotes. What might be the cause of such a wide variation in their genome sizes?
Substantial fractions of the genomes of many plants consist of segmental duplications; for example, approximately 40% of genes in the Arabidopsis genome are duplicated. How might you approach the functional characterization of such genes using reverse genetics?
A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. Describe two approaches to ascertaining the biological role of these genes in S. cerevisiae.
A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. How would your approach change if the genes of unknown function were in the human genome?
In the globin gene family (shown in the below diagram), which pair of genes would exhibit a higher level of sequence similarity, the human δ-globin and human β-globin genes or the human β-globin and chimpanzee β-globin genes? Can you explain your answer in terms of the timing of gene duplications?