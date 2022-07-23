Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 22a

A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. Describe two approaches to ascertaining the biological role of these genes in S. cerevisiae.

Identify the gene of interest in S. cerevisiae and create a gene knockout or deletion mutant. This involves removing or disrupting the gene to observe the resulting phenotype. If the organism exhibits a specific change in growth, morphology, or metabolic activity, this can provide clues about the gene's biological role.
Perform transcriptomic or proteomic analysis to study the expression patterns of the gene under various environmental or stress conditions. By analyzing when and where the gene is expressed, you can infer its potential role in cellular processes or pathways.
Use epistasis analysis by combining the knockout of the gene of interest with mutations in other genes. This can help determine if the gene interacts with known pathways or processes, providing further insight into its function.
Conduct a synthetic lethality screen by introducing the gene knockout into a library of mutants with deletions in other genes. If the double mutant is inviable, it suggests that the gene of interest is functionally redundant with another gene or part of an essential pathway.
Perform protein interaction studies, such as yeast two-hybrid assays or co-immunoprecipitation, to identify proteins that interact with the gene product. These interactions can provide clues about the gene's role in specific cellular processes or complexes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Function Annotation

Gene function annotation involves assigning biological roles to genes based on experimental data, computational predictions, or comparative genomics. This process helps identify potential functions of uncharacterized genes by analyzing their expression patterns, interactions with other proteins, and phenotypic effects when mutated. In S. cerevisiae, researchers often use high-throughput techniques to gather data that can suggest the roles of these genes.
Gene Knockout Studies

Gene knockout studies involve creating organisms in which specific genes are inactivated or 'knocked out' to observe the resulting phenotypic changes. In S. cerevisiae, this approach allows researchers to determine the biological significance of uncharacterized genes by assessing how the absence of these genes affects cellular processes, growth, and survival under various conditions.
Functional Genomics

Functional genomics is the field that aims to understand the relationship between genes and their functions through various experimental techniques. In S. cerevisiae, methods such as transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics can be employed to analyze gene expression and protein interactions, providing insights into the roles of genes with unknown functions by correlating them with observable traits or responses to environmental changes.
