Secondary Endosymbiosis

Secondary endosymbiosis refers to the process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis, leading to the development of complex organelles like chloroplasts. This phenomenon is crucial in the evolution of certain groups, such as brown algae, as it allows them to acquire photosynthetic capabilities from their engulfed algal ancestors. Understanding this process is key to analyzing the origins of brown algae.