Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 9

Consider the phylogenetic tree presented in the following figure (Figure 17.17). How were the origins of secondary endosymbiosis in the brown algae determined?
Phylogenetic tree illustrating secondary endosymbiosis origins in brown algae and related organisms.

1
Examine the phylogenetic tree in Figure 17.17 to identify the placement of brown algae and their evolutionary relationships with other organisms.
Understand the concept of secondary endosymbiosis, which occurs when a eukaryotic organism engulfs another eukaryotic organism that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis, leading to the acquisition of additional organelles such as chloroplasts.
Analyze the genetic and molecular evidence, such as the presence of specific genes or DNA sequences in brown algae, that indicate the origin of their chloroplasts through secondary endosymbiosis.
Compare the chloroplasts of brown algae with those of other groups, such as red algae and green algae, to determine the likely ancestral lineage of the engulfed eukaryote.
Use the branching patterns and shared genetic markers in the phylogenetic tree to trace the evolutionary events that led to the secondary endosymbiosis in brown algae, identifying the timing and relationships with other lineages.

Phylogenetic Trees

Phylogenetic trees are diagrams that represent the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on their genetic characteristics. They illustrate how species diverged from common ancestors over time, allowing scientists to trace lineage and understand evolutionary history. In the context of secondary endosymbiosis, these trees help identify the relationships between brown algae and their ancestral lineages.
Secondary Endosymbiosis

Secondary endosymbiosis refers to the process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis, leading to the development of complex organelles like chloroplasts. This phenomenon is crucial in the evolution of certain groups, such as brown algae, as it allows them to acquire photosynthetic capabilities from their engulfed algal ancestors. Understanding this process is key to analyzing the origins of brown algae.
Molecular Phylogenetics

Molecular phylogenetics is a technique that uses genetic data, such as DNA or RNA sequences, to infer the evolutionary relationships among organisms. By comparing genetic material, researchers can determine how closely related different species are and trace the history of traits like secondary endosymbiosis. This approach provides insights into the timing and nature of evolutionary events, including those that led to the origins of brown algae.
